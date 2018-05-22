Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BASF":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


BASF stock: This could be the month’s opportunity




22.05.18 19:38
Finanztrends

BASF moved upwards significantly on the quiet during the last week. Signficiantly means that the stock has improved very strongly. Until now the stock was stuck in a chart technical downwards trend, but was able to stabilize recently. Now the prospects are looking way better, since the stock came close to the upper limit of 90 Euro. After that the next ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Riesendeal - Blockchain Game Changer für Milliardenmarkt Retail
1.036% Hot Stock nach 5.867% mit Hive Blockchain und 12.260% mit Global Blockchain  
 
Venzee Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
89,61 € 89,47 € 0,14 € +0,16% 22.05./20:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BASF111 BASF11 98,77 € 79,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		89,61 € +0,16%  20:41
Nasdaq OTC Other 105,30 $ +1,53%  19:07
Düsseldorf 90,00 € +1,20%  17:28
Stuttgart 89,71 € +1,15%  20:25
Hannover 89,90 € +1,07%  17:30
Frankfurt 89,60 € +0,94%  19:33
Xetra 89,80 € +0,93%  17:35
Hamburg 89,60 € +0,82%  18:31
München 89,60 € +0,62%  17:41
Berlin 89,60 € +0,46%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Beste neue Kobalt-Aktie 2018 - Kobalt über 91.000 USD/t. Neuer 533% Cobalt Hot Stock nach 712% mit Nachbar US Cobalt und 3.085% mit eCobalt

Hybrid Minerals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3744 BASF 17.05.18
230 Die letzten Kostolany-Mohikaner. 25.04.17
3 BASF Russlandgeschäft 12.01.15
2 Bei BASF 23.10.14
1 BASF 2014 06.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...