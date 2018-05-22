Erweiterte Funktionen
BASF stock: This could be the month’s opportunity
22.05.18 19:38
Finanztrends
BASF moved upwards significantly on the quiet during the last week. Signficiantly means that the stock has improved very strongly. Until now the stock was stuck in a chart technical downwards trend, but was able to stabilize recently. Now the prospects are looking way better, since the stock came close to the upper limit of 90 Euro. After that the next ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
