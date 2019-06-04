Erweiterte Funktionen
BALTIC OPERATIONS 2019 (BALTOPS 2019)
04.06.19 15:24
Kiel (ots) -
Details:
Friday, June 7, the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2019 opening
ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. (CET) with remarks from U.S. Navy
Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, U.K. Royal Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Burns and
DEU Navy Rear Adm. Christian Bock at Kiel Naval Base.
Background:
The focus of the exercise is for ground, maritime, and air forces
from 18 participating nations to work together in exercising air
defense, maritime interdiction, anti-subsurface warfare, mine
countermeasures, and amphibious operations in order to strengthen the
development of our joint leaders and teams across all layers of the
battlespace within the Baltic region.
Demonstrating partnership, presence, and professionalism in a
multinational exercise, such as BALTOPS, 18 countries leverage the
relationships developed between allies and partner nations, allowing
them to work together to improve overall coordination and
interoperability between allies and partners. What we do during
exercises in times of peace makes us more capable together should we
need to respond to crises.
The 47th annual iteration of the premiere Baltic Operations
training exercise will be commanded on behalf of Naval Forces Europe
by U.S. Navy 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. "Woody" Lewis. Lewis will command
8,600 personnel across 36 air assets, 50 ships, and two submarines.
U.S. 2nd Fleet, established Aug. 2018, is one way the U.S. is
mobilizing in response to the changing security environment, and is
focused on the development and employment of maritime forces in the
North Atlantic and Arctic. BALTOPS 2019 marks the first time U.S. 2nd
Fleet is operating in Europe.
B-Roll and Photos: Ceremony imagery will be made available to
journalists throughout the exercise for those unable to attend. -
Website: https://www.c2f.navy.mil
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/US2ndFleet
- Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/US2ndFleet
- Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/156640713@N07/albums/7215
7705103696062
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZtNSU1LMQ8hrCdYDL9Au
rw/featured?disable_polymer=1
- DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/BALTOPS2019
Hinweise für die Presse
Medienvertreter sind zum Pressetermin "Pressekonferenz BALTOPS
2019" eingeladen. Für die weitere Ausplanung und Koordinierung wird
um eine frühzeitige Anmeldung gebeten.
Termin: Freitag, der 07.Juni 2019. Eintreffen bis spätestens 12.15
Uhr. Ein späterer Einlass ist nicht mehr möglich.
Ort: Marinestützpunkt Kiel, Schweriner Straße 17a 24106 Kiel
(Anschrift/Adresse für Ihr Navigationsgerät)
Anmeldung: Medienvertreter werden gebeten, sich mit dem
beiliegenden Anmeldeformular bis Freitag, den 07. Juni 2019, 10.30
Uhr, beim Presse- und Informationszentrum unter der Fax-Nummer
+49(0)431 717745 1412 oder per E-Mail zu akkreditieren. Nachmeldungen
sind nicht möglich.
Pressekontakt:
Presse- und Informationszentrum Marine
Pressestelle Einsatzflottille 1, Kiel
Tel.: FK Martin 0172/ 404 2836
oder +49 (0)431 71745 1411
E-Mail: markdopizpressestellekiel@bundeswehr.org
