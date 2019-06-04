BALTIC OPERATIONS 2019 (BALTOPS 2019)

Kiel (ots) -Details:Friday, June 7, the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2019 openingceremony will be held at 1 p.m. (CET) with remarks from U.S. NavyVice Adm. Andrew Lewis, U.K. Royal Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Burns andDEU Navy Rear Adm. Christian Bock at Kiel Naval Base.Background:The focus of the exercise is for ground, maritime, and air forcesfrom 18 participating nations to work together in exercising airdefense, maritime interdiction, anti-subsurface warfare, minecountermeasures, and amphibious operations in order to strengthen thedevelopment of our joint leaders and teams across all layers of thebattlespace within the Baltic region.Demonstrating partnership, presence, and professionalism in amultinational exercise, such as BALTOPS, 18 countries leverage therelationships developed between allies and partner nations, allowingthem to work together to improve overall coordination andinteroperability between allies and partners. What we do duringexercises in times of peace makes us more capable together should weneed to respond to crises.The 47th annual iteration of the premiere Baltic Operationstraining exercise will be commanded on behalf of Naval Forces Europeby U.S. Navy 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. "Woody" Lewis. Lewis will command8,600 personnel across 36 air assets, 50 ships, and two submarines.U.S. 2nd Fleet, established Aug. 2018, is one way the U.S. ismobilizing in response to the changing security environment, and isfocused on the development and employment of maritime forces in theNorth Atlantic and Arctic. BALTOPS 2019 marks the first time U.S. 2ndFleet is operating in Europe.B-Roll and Photos: Ceremony imagery will be made available tojournalists throughout the exercise for those unable to attend. -Website: https://www.c2f.navy.mil- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/US2ndFleet- Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/US2ndFleet- Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/156640713@N07/albums/72157705103696062- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZtNSU1LMQ8hrCdYDL9Aurw/featured?disable_polymer=1- DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/BALTOPS2019Hinweise für die PresseMedienvertreter sind zum Pressetermin "Pressekonferenz BALTOPS2019" eingeladen. Für die weitere Ausplanung und Koordinierung wirdum eine frühzeitige Anmeldung gebeten.Termin: Freitag, der 07.Juni 2019. Eintreffen bis spätestens 12.15Uhr. Ein späterer Einlass ist nicht mehr möglich.Ort: Marinestützpunkt Kiel, Schweriner Straße 17a 24106 Kiel(Anschrift/Adresse für Ihr Navigationsgerät)Anmeldung: Medienvertreter werden gebeten, sich mit dembeiliegenden Anmeldeformular bis Freitag, den 07. Juni 2019, 10.30Uhr, beim Presse- und Informationszentrum unter der Fax-Nummer+49(0)431 717745 1412 oder per E-Mail zu akkreditieren. Nachmeldungensind nicht möglich.Pressekontakt:Presse- und Informationszentrum MarinePressestelle Einsatzflottille 1, KielTel.: FK Martin 0172/ 404 2836oder +49 (0)431 71745 1411E-Mail: markdopizpressestellekiel@bundeswehr.orgOriginal-Content von: Presse- und Informationszentrum Marine, übermittelt durch news aktuell