BAE Systems Gets $542 Mln Contract To Supply M777 Howitzers To India




13.01.17 14:33
dpa-AFX


CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA) Friday said it received a $542 million contract from the U.

S. Department of Defense to provide 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to the Indian Army through a Foreign Military Sale between the U.S. and Indian governments.


Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2017.


Joe Senftle, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems said, "We look forward to working with the Indian Army and providing the only battle-proven 155mm ultra lightweight howitzer in the world. The M777 will give the Indian Army superior artillery capability."


U.S., Canada and Australia forces currently have the proven pedigree of the M777


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
159,08 $ 158,29 $ 0,79 $ +0,50% 13.01./16:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0970231058 850471 160,07 $ 102,10 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		150,00 € +0,73%  16:11
Frankfurt 149,456 € +1,38%  15:35
NYSE 159,08 $ +0,50%  16:06
Stuttgart 148,43 € +0,03%  08:01
Hamburg 149,75 € 0,00%  10:55
Berlin 148,53 € -0,18%  08:08
Düsseldorf 148,28 € -0,48%  09:14
München 148,09 € -0,61%  08:00
Hannover 148,07 € -0,62%  08:08
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...