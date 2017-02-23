BAE Systems FY16 Profit Down, Revenues Up; Sees Higher FY17 Underlying Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BAE Systems":

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.



L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit attributable to equity shareholders 913 million pounds, lower than last year's 918 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 28.8 pence, down from 29.0 pence a year ago.

Underlying earnings were 1.277 billion pounds or 40.3 pence per share, compared to prior year's 1.270 billion pounds or 40.2 pence per share.

Underlying EBITA was 1.905 billion pounds, compared to 1.683 billion pounds last year.

Revenue for the year increased to 17.79 billion pounds from 16.79 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying sales were 19.02 billion pounds, higher than 17.90 billion pounds in the prio0r year.

Order intake climbed to 22.44 billion pounds from 14.92 billion pounds a year ago.

Further, the company said its Board has recommended a final dividend of 12.7p per share making a total of 21.3p per share for the year, an increase of 2% compared to 2015.

Looking ahead, for the year ending December 31, 2017, the company expects the Group's underlying earnings per share to be 5% to 10% higher than fiscal 2016.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM