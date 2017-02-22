Erweiterte Funktionen

BAE Systems Appoints Charles Woodburn As CEO, Succeeding Ian King




22.02.17
dpa-AFX


ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.

L) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Charles Woodburn, currently Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive from July 1. Woodburn succeeds Ian King, who has informed the Board that he will retire on June 30.


Until that time, King and Woodburn will continue in their current roles.


King will retire after a career spanning more than 40 years in the defence sector, including serving as Chief Executive since September 2008.


The company noted that Woodburn joined BAE Systems in May 2016 as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Director, following over 20 years' international experience in senior management positions in the oil and gas industry.


Sir Roger Carr, Chairman, BAE Systems plc said, "Since his appointment last year, Charles has made an important contribution to the Company, bringing impeccable engineering credentials, broad international experience and fresh perspectives to build on our existing strengths. In his new role, he will build on an enviable inheritance to create an exciting future, where we will continue to be performance-driven and values-led."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



