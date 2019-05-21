Erweiterte Funktionen



21.05.19 08:03
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0017 € 0,0017 € -   € 0,00% 21.05./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ANL3 A2DJ27 0,0065 € 0,0010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0017 € 0,00%  17.05.19
Frankfurt 0,0012 € 0,00%  20.05.19
Hamburg 0,001 € 0,00%  20.05.19
München 0,002 € 0,00%  20.05.19
Stuttgart 0,001 € 0,00%  20.05.19
Berlin 0,001 € 0,00%  20.05.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0011 $ -38,89%  24.04.19
