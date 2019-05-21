Erweiterte Funktionen
Amani Gold - B7BA: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
21.05.19 08:03
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0017 €
|0,0017 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.05./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ANL3
|A2DJ27
|0,0065 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0017 €
|0,00%
|17.05.19
|Frankfurt
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|20.05.19
|Hamburg
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|20.05.19
|München
|0,002 €
|0,00%
|20.05.19
|Stuttgart
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|20.05.19
|Berlin
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|20.05.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0011 $
|-38,89%
|24.04.19
= Realtime
