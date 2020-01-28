Erweiterte Funktionen
Amani Gold - B7BA: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
28.01.20 08:48
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0012 €
|0,0012 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.01./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ANL3
|A2DJ27
|0,0030 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|27.01.20
|Stuttgart
|0,001 €
|+150,00%
|27.01.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,00167 $
|+38,75%
|06.01.20
|Frankfurt
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|27.01.20
|Hamburg
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|27.01.20
|München
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|27.01.20
|Berlin
|0,0012 €
|0,00%
|27.01.20
= Realtime
