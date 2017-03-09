Erweiterte Funktionen

Axel Springer FY Consolidated Net Income Rises




09.03.17
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.

PK) Thursday reported that its full-year consolidated net income rose 47.7 percent to 450.0 million euros from last year's 304.6 million euros, and earnings per share increased to 3.94 euros from 2.50 euros.


Adjusted for non-recurring effects and impairments from purchase price allocations, consolidated net income improved 7.4 percent to 299.9 million euros, and earnings per share increased 8.5 percent to 2.41 euros.


The company's EBITDA rose 6.5 percent to 595.5 million euros during the year.


For the full year 2016, total revenues were stable at 3.290 billion euros, as the growth was affected, above all, by deconsolidation effects resulting, inter alia, from integrating the Swiss activities into Ringier Axel Springer Schweiz AG. Adjusted for consolidation and currency effects, total revenues grew 4.1 percent.


For the 2017 financial year, the Group said it expects a rise in EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share in the mid to high single-digit percentage range, with an increase in revenues in the mid-single-digit percentage range.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX






