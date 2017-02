Avon Posting Steep Loss On Weaker Than Expected Q4 Results

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics maker Avon Products (AVP) is seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday, slumping by 17.9 percent. With the drop, shares of Avon have fallen to a six-month intraday low.





The sharp decline by Avon comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in below analyst estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM