Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AVIS Budget":
Avis Budget Group Issues 2017 Earnings Guidance
16.02.17 00:43
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group, Inc.
(CAR) announced its 2017 revenue will increase 2% to 3%, to $8.8 to $8.95 billion. The company estimates 2017 adjusted earnings per share will be $3.05 to $3.75, an increase of 16% at the midpoint. The company noted that the estimate includes a positive impact from currency exchange rates of approximately 10 cents per share.
The company also expects that it will generate $450 to $500 million of free cash flow in 2017, and that it will repurchase $300 million or more of common stock in the year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,66 $
|38,42 $
|2,24 $
|+5,83%
|16.02./01:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0537741052
|A0KEE9
|41,53 $
|21,73 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Avis Budge Group DL-01 (WK.
|07.07.10
|6
|Avis Budget (WKN: 870201), .
|14.10.09