Avis Budget Group Inc. Bottom Line Declines 28% In Q4




15.02.17 23:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc.

(CAR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $13 million, or $0.15 per share. This was lower than $18 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.88 billion. This was down from $1.90 billion last year.


Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $13 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



