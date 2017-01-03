Aveva Confirms James Kidd Appointed As CEO, With Effect From Jan. 1

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aveva Group plc (AVV.



L), a provider of engineering data and design IT systems, confirmed Tuesday that James Kidd, Deputy Chief Executive, has been appointed Chief Executive with effect from January 1.

It was on July 8 last year that the company announced the appointment of Kidd, then Chief Financial Officer, as deputy Chief Executive with immediate effect, and later CEO, succeeding Richard Longdon.

In its latest statement, the company said Longdon has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive and as a Director of the Company with effect from December 31. He has been appointed to the role of President for a period of 12 months during which time he will be a representative and ambassador for the Company.

Kidd has been Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board since January 2011 and in recent years has been taking an increasing role in the commercial and operational development of AVEVA.

