Avery Dennison To Buy Yongle Tape Company

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison (AVY) said it has agreed to acquire Yongle Tape Company Ltd.



, a manufacturer of specialty tapes and related products used in a variety of industrial markets, including the global automotive industry. Yongle Tape will be acquired from the company's management and private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners for the purchase price of $190 million, subject to customary adjustments, with additional earnouts of up to $55 million to be paid based on the achievement of certain performance targets over the next two years.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2017, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The company expects the acquisition to have an immaterial impact on earnings per share in 2017. Avery Dennison will fund the acquisition with existing cash and credit facilities.

Headquartered in China's Hebei Province, with production facilities in Zhuozhou and Shanghai, Yongle Tape is China's leading manufacturer of cable harnessing and insulation tapes. The company is a key supplier to both Chinese and global automakers, with a portfolio of high-value products that are specified by the automotive OEMs and their Tier suppliers.

Over its 32-year history, Yongle Tape has built its strong market position with high quality products, competitive pricing, and regular investment in product innovation. Last year, the company generated revenue of an estimated RMB¥1.1 billion, or approximately $160 million.

