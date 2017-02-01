Erweiterte Funktionen
AvalonBay Communities Reveals 7% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $291.14 million, or $2.12 per share. This was up from $273.12 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
-Earnings (Q4): $291.14 Mln. vs. $273.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $1.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5%
