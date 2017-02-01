Erweiterte Funktionen



AvalonBay Communities Reveals 7% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line




01.02.17 22:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $291.14 million, or $2.12 per share. This was up from $273.12 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $291.14 Mln. vs. $273.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $1.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
169,61 $ 173,31 $ -3,70 $ -2,13% 01.02./22:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0534841012 914867 192,29 $ 158,32 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		160,287 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Düsseldorf 160,28 € 0,00%  09:34
München 161,44 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 158,65 € 0,00%  18:25
Frankfurt 159,347 € -0,98%  19:55
NYSE 169,61 $ -2,13%  22:01
  = Realtime
