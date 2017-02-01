Automatic Data Processing Inc. Announces 17% Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX


ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc.

(ADP) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $390.3 million, or $0.87 per share. This was up from $332.8 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.99 billion. This was up from $2.81 billion last year.


Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $390.3 Mln. vs. $332.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%


