Automatic Data Processing Inc. Announces 17% Increase In Q2 Bottom Line
01.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX
ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc.
(ADP) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $390.3 million, or $0.87 per share. This was up from $332.8 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.99 billion. This was up from $2.81 billion last year.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $390.3 Mln. vs. $332.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|90,00 €
|93,453 €
|-3,453 €
|-3,69%
|01.02./14:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0530151036
|850347
|99,92 €
|70,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|89,029 €
|-4,68%
|15:30
|Nasdaq
|100,99 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|93,435 €
|-0,08%
|11:32
|Berlin
|93,80 €
|-0,67%
|08:08
|München
|94,05 €
|-1,42%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|93,00 €
|-1,59%
|09:33
|Frankfurt
|90,00 €
|-3,69%
|14:44
