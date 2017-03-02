Autodesk Issues FY18 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Autodesk":

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company targets: net subscription additions of 600,000-650,000; revenue in a range of $2.00-$2.05 billion; and a non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.73-$0.56. For the first-quarter, the company expects: revenue in the range of $460-$480 million; and a non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.27-$0.21.

For fiscal 2017, net subscription additions were 530,000. Total subscriptions increased 21 percent to 3.11 million. New model subscriptions increased 155 percent to 1.09 million.

Amar Hanspal, Autodesk co-CEO and chief product officer, stated: "We finished the fiscal year on a high note with triple-digit year-over-year growth in new model subscriptions and new model ARR, which demonstrates our customers' readiness to adopt our new offerings.



We're particularly pleased with the success of cloud subscriptions where our best-in-class BIM 360 and Fusion offerings drove more than a 150 percent increase year-over-year and represent Autodesk's increasing footprint in construction and manufacturing."

