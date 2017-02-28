AutoZone Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs 4%
28.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $237.15 million, or $8.08 per share. This was higher than $228.61 million, or $7.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.2 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $2.26 billion last year.
AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $237.15 Mln. vs. $228.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q2): $8.08 vs. $7.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $8.2 -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|695,34 €
|689,30 €
|6,04 €
|+0,88%
|28.02./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0533321024
|881531
|777,99 €
|625,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|697,989 €
|+1,43%
|10:34
|Berlin
|698,49 €
|+1,33%
|10:27
|Frankfurt
|695,34 €
|+0,88%
|13:00
|Düsseldorf
|695,97 €
|+0,87%
|08:34
|Stuttgart
|694,766 €
|+0,77%
|12:23
|München
|695,19 €
|+0,65%
|08:00
|NYSE
|740,85 $
|0,00%
|27.02.17
