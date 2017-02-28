Erweiterte Funktionen

AutoZone Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs 4%




28.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $237.15 million, or $8.08 per share. This was higher than $228.61 million, or $7.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.2 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $2.26 billion last year.


AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $237.15 Mln. vs. $228.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q2): $8.08 vs. $7.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $8.2 -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



