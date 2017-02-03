Erweiterte Funktionen



AutoNation Inc. Reveals 18% Advance In Q4 Earnings




03.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $115.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This was higher than $97.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.48 billion. This was up from $5.34 billion last year.


AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $115.3 Mln. vs. $97.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.0% -Revenue (Q4): $5.48 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,01 € 48,08 € -0,07 € -0,15% 03.02./15:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US05329W1027 880953 49,94 € 33,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,09 € 0,00%  17.01.17
NYSE 51,77 $ 0,00%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 47,896 € -0,06%  08:01
Stuttgart 48,01 € -0,15%  08:06
Düsseldorf 48,045 € -0,25%  09:37
