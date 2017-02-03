AutoNation Inc. Reveals 18% Advance In Q4 Earnings
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $115.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This was higher than $97.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.48 billion. This was up from $5.34 billion last year.
AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $115.3 Mln. vs. $97.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.0% -Revenue (Q4): $5.48 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%
