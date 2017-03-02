Erweiterte Funktionen


Austria's Producer Prices Rise Further




02.03.17 12:06
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices increased for the second straight month in January, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.


The producer price index rose 2.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.8 percent climb in December.


The annual growth in January was mainly driven by a 4.9 percent rise in energy prices. This was followed by a 1.6 percent increase in intermediate goods.


Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent from December, when it grew by 0.6 percent.


