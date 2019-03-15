Austria's Opportunity as a Gateway to the World

Finanztrends Video zu



Vienna (ots) - International speakers from the fields of railway transport,industry and politics are discussing the future of the global railway network atthe International Railway CongressThe International Railway Congress 2019 in Vienna, which takes place between18th and 19th March 2019, offers the platform for the largest such industryget-together. Delegates include top managers from the transport and logisticssectors and suppliers and clients with an interest in long-distance freighttransport. The congress brings together stakeholders and creates a platform fordiscussing the major global railway network of the future.The current multinational broad-gauge railway project is creating anenvironmentally-friendly global gateway for transporting goods from around theworld. And the project offers not only sustainable benefits to the environmentbut also an economic boost to the entire Eurasia Region.All these matters will be discussed with and in front of an international publicthat will include delegates from over 100 companies and more than 20 countries.Alongside representatives from many European countries the congress is alsolooking forward to welcoming delegations from Saudi Arabia, Russia, China andSouth Korea.The Federal Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology already concludeda 'Silk Road Agreement' last April. According to General Secretary AndreasReichhardt, "the New Silk Road opens up new opportunities for companies from thetransport and infrastructure sectors and will create thousands of jobs. Theproject establishes an important axis between Western and Eastern Europe and theFar East on which Austria will play a central role."Dr. Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, sees theNew Silk Road as a major opportunity for the country: "This is aonce-in-a-century opportunity for Austria as an export location. And the projectis also an important push factor for the entire infrastructure sector. I amdelighted that the International Railway Congress 2019 is taking place in theAustrian Economic Chambers because this will enable us to underline our functionas a hub in the face of international competition."The CEO of ÖBB Holding, Mag. Andreas Matthä, who will also take part in thecongress, emphasises that "the New Silk Road is a huge opportunity for Europaand Asia. We not only believe in but are also already part of it. The ÖBB RailCargo Group is represented in 18 countries and, hence, a strong partner forEuropean industry as it exports to Russia and China. It is extremely importantfor the New Silk Road that all partners are able to cooperate as equals and thisis one of the reasons why the International Railway Congress is so important."As a contributing partner of the International Railway Congress, Oleg Belozerov,General Director - Chairman of the Board of JSC "Russian Railways", emphasisesthat "one of the key trends of the last few years has been the steady growth infreight transportation across the entire Eurasian Region. I believe thatdifferences in national standards and railway gauges should not become barriersto either a further increase in the capabilities of the East-West railway routeor the creation of the cutting-edge transportation product demanded bycustomers. I am confident that the Congress will become an event that isparticularly significant for all its partners and participants who areinterested in qualitatively improving rail transit."Mag. Hubert Jeneral, former top manager in the automotive and energy industryand the initiator of the International Railway Congress, provides an outlook: "Ipredict a golden future for rail-based long-distance transport. Over the courseof two days we will discuss the breaking down of geopolitical barriers, seek toencourage more efficient international freight and passenger transport and shedlight on the growing role of digital technologies."Press accreditation: https://rail-congress.com/press-center/Further information about the program can be found here:https://rail-congress.comLocation:WKÖWiedner Hauptstraße 631040 ViennaProgramme:18th March - 1st day of the congress with opening and gala evening (Hofburg)19th March - 2nd day of the congressKontakt:Schütze. Positionierung & Public PerformanceMichael Jayasekaramj@schuetze.at+43 (0)676 7460088Original-Content von: International Railway Congress, übermittelt durch news aktuell