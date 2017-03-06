Austria Wholesale Prices Climb For Third Month

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices increased for the third straight month in February, and at an accelerated pace, figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.





Wholesale prices rose notably by 7.4 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 6.2 percent climb in the previous month.

The annual growth in February was mainly driven by a 78.6 percent jump in prices of old material and residual materials. The price index for other mineral oils surged 34.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices went up 0.3 percent from January, when it climbed by 0.7 percent. It was also the third successive monthly rise.

