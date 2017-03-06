Erweiterte Funktionen


Austria Wholesale Prices Climb For Third Month




06.03.17 09:34
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices increased for the third straight month in February, and at an accelerated pace, figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.


Wholesale prices rose notably by 7.4 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 6.2 percent climb in the previous month.


The annual growth in February was mainly driven by a 78.6 percent jump in prices of old material and residual materials. The price index for other mineral oils surged 34.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, wholesale prices went up 0.3 percent from January, when it climbed by 0.7 percent. It was also the third successive monthly rise.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip! Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:17 , dpa-AFX
Pound Falls Against Majors
10:15 , dpa-AFX
Rathbone Brothers Plc : Directorate change
10:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: group com [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
Germany's Construction Growth Picks Up In F [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Rise Despite Fed Caution, Geopo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...