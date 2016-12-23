Erweiterte Funktionen


Austria Production Index Rises Slighly In October




23.12.16 11:42
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index that combines output of both industry and construction, increased in October, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.


The production index edged up a working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent year-over-year in October.


Industrial production rose 0.1 percent on year and construction output climbed by 0.4 percent.


On a monthly basis, production index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent at the start of the third quarter.


