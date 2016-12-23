Erweiterte Funktionen
Austria Production Index Rises Slighly In October
23.12.16 11:42
dpa-AFX
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index that combines output of both industry and construction, increased in October, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.
The production index edged up a working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent year-over-year in October.
Industrial production rose 0.1 percent on year and construction output climbed by 0.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, production index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent at the start of the third quarter.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
12:54 , dpa-AFXGeiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
12:47 , dpa-AFXBundesbank lässt ihre NS-Vorgeschichte unters [...]
12:44 , dpa-AFXMalta Q3 Unemployment Rate Declines
12:42 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: SCHNIGGE Wertp [...]
12:41 , dpa-AFXCredit Suisse To Pay $5.28 Bln US Mortgage [...]