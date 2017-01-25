Erweiterte Funktionen


Austria Production Index Rises In November




25.01.17 09:30
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index that combines output of both industry and construction, increased in November, figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.


The production index grew a working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent year-over-year in November.


Industrial production advanced 3.2 percent over the year, while construction output fell by 0.8 percent.


Among categories, energy production rose 5.4 percent and those of intermediate goods registered an increase of 4.6 percent.


On a monthly basis, production index gained a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:06 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. : R [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / Europäisches Berat [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: UP Nord / Wirtschaftsprofessor Strauba [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Deutscher Factoring-Verband e.V. / Sve [...]
09:52 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...