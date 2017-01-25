Erweiterte Funktionen
Austria Production Index Rises In November
25.01.17 09:30
dpa-AFX
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index that combines output of both industry and construction, increased in November, figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.
The production index grew a working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent year-over-year in November.
Industrial production advanced 3.2 percent over the year, while construction output fell by 0.8 percent.
Among categories, energy production rose 5.4 percent and those of intermediate goods registered an increase of 4.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, production index gained a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in November.
