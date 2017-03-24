Erweiterte Funktionen



Austria Production Index Declines In January




24.03.17 10:38
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in January from a year ago, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.


The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, fell 1.1 percent year-over-year in January.


Construction output decreased 5.6 percent annually in January and industrial production edged down by 0.3 percent.


On a monthly basis, production index dropped a seasonally-adjusted 1.7 percent at the start of the year.


