Austria Production Index Declines In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in January from a year ago, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.





The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, fell 1.1 percent year-over-year in January.

Construction output decreased 5.6 percent annually in January and industrial production edged down by 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, production index dropped a seasonally-adjusted 1.7 percent at the start of the year.

