Erweiterte Funktionen
Austria Production Index Climbs In December
24.02.17 11:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index that combines output of both industry and construction, increased at the end of the year, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.
The production index grew a working-day-adjusted 2.1 percent year-over-year in December.
Industrial production advanced 3.0 percent annually in December, while construction output fell by 0.6 percent.
Month-on-month, production index dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in December.
On a yearly average, the production index increased by 1.7 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, the agency reported.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
12:11 , dpa-AFXDowning ONE VCT plc : Issue of Equity
12:08 , dpa-AFXCelgene Says EU Approves REVLIMID
12:07 , dpa-AFXHSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
12:04 , dpa-AFXCroatia CPI Rises For Second Month
12:03 , dpa-AFXFTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Mixed Earnings