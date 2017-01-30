Austria Producer Prices Rise In December

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices increased for the first time in nearly four years in December, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Monday.





The producer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in November. Moreover, this was the first rise since January 2013.

The annual growth in December was mainly driven by increasing prices in the energy sector, by 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.6 percent from November, when it rose by 0.2 percent.

For the whole year 2016, total producer prices dipped 1.8 percent compared to a decline of 1.5 percent in 2015. This was largely caused by falling prices in the energy sector and for intermediate goods.

