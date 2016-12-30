Erweiterte Funktionen


Austria PPI Falls At Slower Rate In November




30.12.16 09:30
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices continued its declining trend in November, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.


Producer prices edged down 0.2 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 0.6 percent drop in October. The measure has been falling since February 2013.


The annual decline in November was mainly due to falling prices in the energy sector, by 1.6 percent. At the same time, the prices of intermediate goods rose 0.1 percent and those of capital goods by 0.6 percent.


Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.2 percent from October, when it increased by 0.4 percent.


