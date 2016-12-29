Austria Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 68 Months

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than five-and-a-half years in December, driven by marked growth in output and new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.





The seasonally adjusted Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 56.3 in December from 55.4 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, the growth of output, new orders and purchasing activity all surged to the highest in over five-and-a-half years.

Consequently, manufacturers raised their staffing numbers in December. The rate of job creation picked up slightly to the fastest since mid-2011.

On the price front, input price inflation quickened for the fourth month running in December on higher commodity prices and the weak euro. As a result, selling prices rose at an accelerated pace.

