Austria Manufacturing Growth Robust In February

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded further at a marked pace in February, driven by higher output and new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.





The seasonally adjusted Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped slightly to 57.2 in February from 57.3 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

In February, both output and new orders grew at substantial rates well in excess of their respective long-run averages.

Manufacturers raised their employment level at the quickest pace since June 2011. Backlogs of work rose markedly, but at a slower rate than in the prior two months.

On the price front, input prices increased markedly in February on general rise in raw material costs. As a result, firms lifted their output prices further.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM