Erweiterte Funktionen


Austria Manufacturing Growth At 70-Month High




30.01.17 11:04
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly six years in January, as output and new orders grew substantially, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.


The seasonally adjusted Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 57.3 in January from 56.3 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


Output climbed at the sharpest rate since March 2011. Similarly, rise in new orders was the most marked in almost six years, underpinned by steep expansion of new export work.


Panelists cited Germany, Eastern Europe and the US as sources of new business.


On the price front, input price inflation accelerated further in January to its highest in over five-and-a-half years. As a result, selling prices rose at the fastest pace since mid-2011.


Despite this, outlook remained strongly positive at the beginning of the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:45 , dpa-AFX
Uber Fights Back After Immigration Ban Back [...]
14:44 , dpa-AFX
Garrett Brands To Acquire Frango From Macy [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. [...]
14:33 , dpa-AFX
Gold Steady As German Inflation Picks Up
14:33 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2/Unter Mindestlohn: Mehr Kontrolle [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...