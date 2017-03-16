Austria Inflation Highest Since June 2013

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated further in February to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.





The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in January.

Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since June 2013, when prices had grown the same 2.2 percent.

Transport costs climbed 5.4 percent annually in February and prices of food and soft drinks went up by 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in February.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP also grew at a faster rate of 2.4 percent yearly in February, following a 2.1 percent gain in the preceding month. Month-on-month, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent.

