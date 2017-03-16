Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Austria Inflation Highest Since June 2013




16.03.17 12:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated further in February to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.


The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in January.


Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since June 2013, when prices had grown the same 2.2 percent.


Transport costs climbed 5.4 percent annually in February and prices of food and soft drinks went up by 2.3 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in February.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP also grew at a faster rate of 2.4 percent yearly in February, following a 2.1 percent gain in the preceding month. Month-on-month, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,90 % -   % 0,00% 15.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % 0,00%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...