Austria Inflation Highest Since July 2013

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.





The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than December's 1.4 percent rise.

Moreover, this marked the highest inflation since July 2013, when prices had risen the same 2.0 percent.

Transport costs grew 4.2 percent annually in January, driven by higher fuel prices. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages registered an increase of 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent at the start of the year.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP also rose at a faster rate of 2.1 percent yearly in January, following a 1.6 percent gain in the preceding month. Month-on-month, the HICP declined 0.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM