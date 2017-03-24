Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Slides Against Majors




24.03.17 06:16
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The Australian dollar fell to a 9-day low of 0.7610 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7626.


Against the euro, the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.4142, 84.68 and 1.0178 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4136, 84.59 and 1.0181, respectively.


If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.74 against the greenback, 1.43 against the euro, 83.00 against the yen and 1.00 against the loonie.


