Australian Dollar Rises On Strong Trade Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday,after data showed that the Australia's trade surplus rose to the highest level on record in December.





Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$3.511 billion in December. That exceeded forecasts for A$2.00 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$2.040 billion surplus in November.

Exports were up A$1.679 billion or 5.0 percent on month to A$32.630 billion. Imports added A$209 million or 1.0 percent on month to A$29.120 billion.

The ABS said that the total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in December, standing at 17,327. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the upwardly revised 7.5 percent spike in November.

On a yearly basis, approvals tumbled 11.4 percent, missing expectations for a fall of 10.8 percent following the upwardly revised 4.4 percent drop in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Asian stock markets were mixed, tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and as investors digested corporate earnings results as well as regional economic data. Crude oil prices slipped in Asian trades after rising overnight.

The Fed's accompanying statement was little changed from the previous meeting, with the central bank noting that economic activity has continued to expand at a moderate pace. The statement did include a new sentence indicating that measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late.

Wednesday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Australian dollar rose against the yen, the loonie and the kiwi, it fell against the euro. Meanwhile, the aussie held steady against the U.S. dollar.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.4095 against the euro and a 3-day high of 86.52 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4189 and 85.86, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.40 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.

Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to nearly a 3-month high of 0.7648, a 9-day high of 1.0479 and an 8-day high of 0.9955 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7583, 1.0413 and 0.9896, respectively. The aussie may test resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.06 against the kiwi and 1.01 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, Swiss retail sales data for December, U.K. construction PMI data for January and Eurozone PPI for December are due to be released later in the day.

The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision at 7:00 am ET. Economists expect the bank to retain interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent and asset purchase target at GBP 435 billion. The BoE simultaneously publishes the minutes of the meeting and its quarterly Inflation Report.

Following the announcement, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to hold a press conference, along with other MPC members, about the Inflation Report in London at 7:30 am ET.

At 7:15 am ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to speak about Slovenia's 10th anniversary of the adoption of the euro at a joint conference by the European Central Bank and Bank of Slovenia, in Slovenia.

In the New York session, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 28 is set to be published.

At 11:00 AM ET, ECB Board Member Ignazio Angeloni is expected to give a speech at "IWH Policy Talks" organized by the Leibniz-Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung Halle ,in Germany.

At 12:00 am ET, Bundesbank Board Member Andreas Dombret is expected to speak at a banking conference in Berlin.

At 12:00 pm ET, ECB Board Member Peter Praet will give a keynote speech at 15th Handelsblatt Annual Conference "Future strategies for saving banks and Landesbanken" in Berlin, Germany.

At 1:45 pm ET, ECB Board Member Benoit Coeure will participate in a dinner debate organized by the Association d'Economie Financiere in Paris, France.

