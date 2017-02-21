Australian Dollar Rises Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


21.02.17 08:23
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 87.22 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.94.


Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 1.3782 and 1.0085 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3795 and 1.0071, respectively.


Against the NZ dollar, the aussie climbed to nearly a 4-month high of 1.0722 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0690.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the euro, 1.02 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.


