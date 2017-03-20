Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




20.03.17 07:35
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 1-month high of 0.7729 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 4-1/2-month high of 1.0294 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7702 and 1.0275, respectively.


Against the euro, the aussie advanced to 1.3923 from an early low of 1.3963. This may be compared to an early 4-day high of 1.3922.


The aussie edged up to 87.00 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 86.59.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.04 against the loonie, 1.37 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:17 , dpa-AFX
Euro Little Changed After German PPI
08:16 , dpa-AFX
Pulmocide Limited: Pulmocide Raises $30 Millio [...]
08:16 , dpa-AFX
Volta Finance Limited : Net Asset Value(s)
08:16 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Seen Little Changed As Dolla [...]
08:16 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...