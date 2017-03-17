Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




17.03.17 05:54
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The Australian dollar rose to 1.4007 against the euro and 0.7690 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 3-day low of 1.4055 and a 2-day low of 0.7664, respectively.


Against the yen, the aussie advanced to 87.21 from yesterday's closing value of 86.99.


Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 1.1002 and 1.0239 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0988 and 1.0224, respectively.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the kiwi and 1.03 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
05:54 , dpa-AFX
Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors
05:50 , dpa-AFX
Gastro-Messe 'Internorga' in Hamburg beginnt
05:50 , dpa-AFX
IfW gibt Preisträger des Weltwirtschaftlichen [...]
05:49 , dpa-AFX
Messe 'Boot & Angeln' beginnt in der Rostock [...]
05:49 , dpa-AFX
Finanzminister und Notenbankchefs der G20-Lä [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...