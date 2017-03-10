Erweiterte Funktionen
Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors
10.03.17 06:01
dpa-AFX
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.
The Australian dollar rose to a 3-day high of 86.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.24.
Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.7524, 1.4074 and 1.0159 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7503, 1.4092 and 1.0136, respectively.
If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.36 against the euro and 1.02 against the loonie.
