Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




13.03.17 06:50
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The Australian dollar rose to 5-day highs of 0.7576 against the U.S. dollar, 1.0187 against the Canadian dollar and 1.0918 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7535, 1.0151 and 1.0892, respectively.


Against the yen, the aussie edged up to 86.98 from Friday's closing value of 86.52.


The aussie advanced to 1.4122 against the euro, from an early more than a 1-month low of 1.4184.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback, 1.02 against the loonie, 1.10 against the kiwi, 88.00 against the yen and 1.37 against the euro.


