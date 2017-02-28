Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




28.02.17 06:41
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Australian dollar rose to 5-day highs of 1.0139 against the Canadian dollar and 1.0698 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0109 and 1.0668, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to 0.7690, 86.61 and 1.3767 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7673, 86.47 and 1.3792, respectively.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.02 against the loonie, 1.08 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.35 against the euro.


