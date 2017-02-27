Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.





The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0691 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0653.

Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 0.7694 and 86.30 from an early 6-day low of 0.7662 and nearly a 3-week low of 85.84, respectively.

Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.3734 and 1.0078 from last week's closing quotes of 1.3763 and 1.0043, respectively.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the euro and 1.02 against the loonie.

