Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




22.02.17 05:54
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3708 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3723.


Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.7698 and 87.39 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7673 and 87.24, respectively.


The aussie edged up to 1.0736 against the NZ dollar and 1.0096 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0715 and 1.0082, respectively.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the euro, 0.78 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the kiwi and 1.01 against the loonie.


Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:05 , dpa-AFX
Thyssenkrupp To Sell Brazilian Steel Mill CSA [...]
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: DELISTING OF THE SHARES O [...]
06:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché reports 56% revenue [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
Experten sehen in der EU Defizite bei Bildung [...]
06:10 , dpa-AFX
Umstrittene Studie: Zahlt sich Schönheit im Jo [...]
