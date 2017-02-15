Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.





The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3772 against the euro and a 1-year high of 87.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3804 and 87.56, respectively.

Against the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 1.0042 and nearly a 4-month high of 1.0707 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0015 and 1.0688, respectively.

The aussie edged up to 0.7679 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7657.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the euro, 88.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the loonie, 1.08 against the kiwi and 0.79 against the greenback.

