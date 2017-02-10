Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.02.17
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3928 against the euro, a 2-week high of 87.00 against the yen and nearly a 3-month high of 1.0636 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3972, 86.33 and 1.0608, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.7657 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7624.


The aussie edged up to 1.0049 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 3-day low of 1.0003.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the euro, 88.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback and 1.01 against the loonie.


