Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




02.02.17 06:28
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.4095 against the euro and a 3-day high of 86.52 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4189 and 85.86, respectively.


Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to nearly a 3-month high of 0.7648, a 9-day high of 1.0479 and an 8-day high of 0.9955 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7583, 1.0413 and 0.9896, respectively.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.40 against the euro, 88.00 against the yen, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.06 against the kiwi and 1.01 against the loonie.


