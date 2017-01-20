Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




20.01.17 06:12
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 0.7588 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month high of 1.0083 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7558 and 1.0066, respectively.


Against the euro and the yen, the aussie advanced to 1.4075 and 87.05 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4097 and 86.82, respectively.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.03 against the loonie, 1.38 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:25 , dpa-AFX
Target Downgraded By Goldman Sachs
07:22 , dpa-AFX
Antipodean Currencies Rise After China GDP [...]
07:19 , dpa-AFX
Yellen sieht US-Geldpolitik auf Kurs - Zweite [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Santhera to Report 2016 Prelimin [...]
07:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: BB Biotech weathers a challengin [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...