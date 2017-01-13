Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The Australian dollar roses to 4-week highs of 86.28 against the yen and 1.4141 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.83 and 1.4178, respectively.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7508 and 0.9863 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7482 and 0.9835, respectively.

The aussie edged up to 1.0545 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.0515.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.40 against the euro, 0.76 against the greenback, 1.00 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.

