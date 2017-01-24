Australian Dollar Retreats Against Some Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.01.17 07:38
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated from its early highs against some of the major counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday.


The aussie eased to 1.4204 against the euro and 0.7568 against the greenback, from its early 4-day high of 1.4145 and a 2-1/2-month high of 0.7609, respectively.


The aussie was trading lower at 85.54 versus yen, down from a high of 85.86 hit at 9:15 pm ET.


The aussie is likely to find support around 0.74 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro and 82.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



