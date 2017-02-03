Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Recovers Against Majors




03.02.17 06:59
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 86.55 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 1.0518 against the NZ dollar, from recent lows of 86.02 and 1.0492, respectively.


Against the U.S. and Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7657 and 0.9975 from recent lows of 0.7639 and 0.9958, respectively.


The aussie edged up to 1.4051 against the euro, from a recent low of 1.4077. This may be compared to an early more than 2-week high of 1.4037.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.39 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:37 , dpa-AFX
Ireland Services Sector Solid Growth Continues
07:35 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors
07:14 , dpa-AFX
Yen Retreats Against Majors
07:08 , dpa-AFX
China: Stimmung bei kleinen und mittelgroßen [...]
07:07 , dpa-AFX
PBoC Lifts Short-Term Interest Rates
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...