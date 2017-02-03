Australian Dollar Recovers Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 86.55 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 1.0518 against the NZ dollar, from recent lows of 86.02 and 1.0492, respectively.

Against the U.S. and Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7657 and 0.9975 from recent lows of 0.7639 and 0.9958, respectively.

The aussie edged up to 1.4051 against the euro, from a recent low of 1.4077. This may be compared to an early more than 2-week high of 1.4037.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.39 against the euro.

