Australian Dollar Falls On Weak China Trade Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday, after China reported trade deficit in February.





Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that China imports advanced 44.7 percent year-on-year in February in yuan terms. The annual growth was much bigger than the forecast of 23.1 percent and January's 25.2 percent expansion.

At the same time, exports grew only 4.2 percent in February. Shipments were forecast to grow 14.6 percent after climbing 15.9 percent in January.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a shortfall of CNY 60.4 billion in February in contrast to the expected surplus of CNY 172.5 billion. This was the first deficit in three years.

Tuesday, the Australian dollar had risen 0.30 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.35 percent against the yen, 0.24 percent against the euro, 0.28 percent against the loonie and 0.66 percent against the kiwi.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 86.24 against the yen, from an early high of 86.55. The aussie may test support near the 85.00 region.

Against the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.0900 from an early 10-month high of 1.0926. The aussie is likely to find support near the 1.07 region.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 0.7587, 1.3920 and 1.0179 from early highs of 0.7609, 1.3929 and 1.0198, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.74 against the greenback, 1.42 against the euro and 0.99 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, the German industrial production for January is due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.

Swiss CPI data for February is slated for release at 3:15 am ET.

In the New York session, Canada housing starts for February and building permits for January, U.S. ADP non-farm employment data for February, wholesale inventories for January and crude oil inventories data are set to be announced.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM